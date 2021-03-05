Robert Ray Bobby Merchant Merchant, Sr.

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.