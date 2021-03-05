Robert Ray Bobby Merchant Merchant, Sr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Robert Ray Merchant, Sr., "Bobby Merchant" was born October 26, 1943 in Chyenne, Wyoming to Pink and Ruth Merchant. After his father was killed during World War II, his mother married William F. Hurst of Hitchcock, who reared him. He is a proud graduate of Lorraine Crosby High School in Hitchcock, Texas. He then attended Bishop College in Dallas, Texas until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he met and married Vesterie Johnson. Of that unity, two children were born Monica Merchant-Porter (John) and Robert Ray Merchant II.
He departed this earthly life on February 26, 2021 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. He is survived by his wife Vesterie Merchant; children: Robert Ray Merchant II, Monica Merchant- Porter (John); sister Alesia Hurst; grandchildren: Jondon & Anari Parker along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Ruth & Pink Merchant; step-father William F. Hurst, and brother Fredrick Hurst. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Houston National Cemetary.
