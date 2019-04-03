After an extended illness, Artie Mae (Wilson) Preadom passed away on March 21, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by her Homegoing Celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas 77568. Interment will be in Bedias, Texas at Lone Star Cemetery.
