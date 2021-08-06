LEAGUE CITY — Mr. Jerome Francis Russo, 74, of League City, Texas passed away, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jerome was born July 21, 1947 in Galveston, to his beloved parents, Anthony Russo and Carmella (Murello) Tibaldo. After graduating from Santa Fe High School, he joined the USAF and served in the Vietnam War. Jerome Retired in Austin, TX at Bergstrom Air Force Base after 20 years and 8 days, of honorable service. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX as well as a 4th Degree Knight in assembly #1988 and Knights of Columbus Council #10393. An avid Dallas Cowboy fan, fisherman, hunter, and motorcycle rider.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather M. Russo; parents; step-father, John Tibaldo; brother, Joseph Russo; father-in-law, Frank Kelemen, Sr.; mother-in-law, Rozella (Besson) Kelemen.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Frances Russo of League, City; son, Bubba Russo of Santa Fe; daughters, Teresa (Russo) Stamper (Greg) of Lago Vista, Jeanna (Russo) Syers (Luke) of League City; adoptive children, C.J. McDowell (Jeanine) of Pearl River, Joanie McDowell of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Crystal Russo (Travis), Jordan (Russo) Pangborn, Tray Russo, Jessica (Stamper) Freed (Sam), Austin Stamper (Jackie), Clayton Stamper, Taylor (Syers) Phemister (Tristen), Eddie Syers, Tyler and Emma Syers, Alexandra, Conrad and Emma McDowell; great-grandchildren, Addley Pangborn, and Sagan Freed; step-mother, Vera Tibaldo; brother, Victor Russo (Thirza); step-mother-in-law, Helen (Matthews) Kelemen; brother-in-law, Frank Kelemen (Wanda); sister-in-law, Sandra (Kelemen) Elman (Marty); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, TX with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. led by The Knights of Columbus.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 with Father David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX, (409) 925-3501. Military honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force, www.hayesfuneralhome.com.
Casketbearers will be Edward Howell, Alan Jones, Tristen Phemister, Tray Russo, Austin Stamper, Clay Stamper and Eddie Syers.
Memorials may be sent in the form of donations to The Knights of Columbus Council #10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
