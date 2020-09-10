BAYOU VISTA, TX—
Mr. Joe Robert Mims passed from this life Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020, in Houston.
Born November 29, 1957 in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Mr. Mims had been a resident of the area for most of his life and was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. Joe graduated Hitchcock High School in 1975 and played baseball at Galveston College. He was a 2-term mayor for Bayou Vista. He loved living in Bayou Vista where he build many houses there as well as the surrounding areas. He coached his girls in basketball and helping with Christi’s show animals. Joe was awarded the Silver Lifesaving Award from the Coast Guard, started the Bayou Vista fishing tournament and BV Warrior Weekend, taking veterans fishing. He loved his job as a Galveston Texas City Ship Pilot and always said, “I feel like a boy riding the biggest ride at the fair!”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Dumas Mims, Pauline (Criss) Mims and Lois Mims.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Julie Mims; daughters, Christi Mims, Kinsey Chapman and husband, Nick of Bayou Vista; brothers, Doug Mims and wife, Donna of Friendswood, Arthur Lemke and wife, Jonelle of Houston; sisters, Melissa Sandefer of Houston, Jan Brice and husband, Richard of Nacogdoches, Judy Sweat and husband, Jim of College Station, Joy Floyd and husband, Tom of Maryland; grandson, Mason Joe Chapman of Bayou Vista; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Nick Chapman, Doug Day, Brent Inman, Jeff Johnson, Gerad Mesaryk and Johnny Vykukal. Honorary bearers will be Arthur Lemke and Doug Mims.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with a funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Stephanie Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joe’s name to Warrior Weekend – BV, 1082 Redfish, Bayou Vista, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
