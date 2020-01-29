Michael A. Ciabattoni, 59, of Orange, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Michael was born in Texas City, Texas to Vincent and Carolyn Ciabattoni.
Michael grew up in Texas City, Texas with his siblings, Tony, Alicia (Lee).
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and a passionate for landscaping and working tirelessly in his yard until it was perfect. Michael enjoyed vacation trips, floating on the Guadalupe River, and anywhere there was a beach/lake to enjoy the sun, sound of the waves and any water sport activities. He also enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and baking for the holidays.
For over 21 years Michael worked globally for Bechtel Construction Company, and as of to date Michael was currently working in Gregory, Texas as an Electrical Superintendent on the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project.
Michael was married to Pamela Ciabattoni, and they resided in Orange, Texas enjoying life, love and adventures together.
Michael is preceded in death by sister, Alicia (Lee) Biela; Aunt, Norma Butler and grandparents.
His survivors include his wife, Pamela Ciabattoni; parents, Vincent and Carolyn Ciabattoni; his brother, Tony Ciabattoni; sister-in-law, Lisa Ciabattoni; step daughter Brooke Duplantis; niece and nephews and a daughter and son from a previous marriage.
A Memorial Service will be held at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. and a reception is to follow after the memorial at the La Brisa Mexican Grill, 501 N Wesley Dr., League City, Texas 77573, hosted by Michael’s parents, Vincent and Carolyn Ciabattoni.
