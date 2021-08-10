SANTA FE — Mrs. Phyllis Adele "Tudy" Fundling passed from this life Friday morning, August 6, 2021 in Santa Fe.
Tudy was born September 27, 1939 on the kitchen table on Magazine Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her family moved to "The Heights" in Houston, when she was in the 6th grade. She moved to Santa Fe in 1970.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Emmett and Helen Vera (Thice) Whalen and husbands William Clifton Homburg Jr. and Theodore Joseph "Squeeky" Fundling, Jr.
She is survived by her brother John Whalen and wife Theresa, son Ken Homburg and wife Lisa, grandson Eric and wife Dione, grandson Ryan and wife Katherine, daughter Donna and husband Todd Elliott, granddaughter Jessica and grandson Scott, brother-in-law Jimmy Fundling and wife Joyce, stepson Kenneth Fundling and wife Pam and children and grandchildren, goddaughter Coley Davis Tatyrek, godson Connor Davis, best friend Celia Corley-Davis and numerous extended family members, friends, and neighbors.
Tudy graduated from Reagan High School in Houston. She made her career in banking, working for First State Bank of Hitchcock and Moody National Bank. Tudy exemplified the meaning of community. She helped develop Mother's Day Out at Aldersgate Methodist, volunteered in SFISD, was active in Band Boosters, was an Ambassador for Galveston Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Krewe of Gambrinus and Optimist Club, and was active at Peace Lutheran Church with Journey to Bethlehem, Ladies of Peace, Alter Society, and Lutheran Braille Workers. Tudy enjoyed entertaining, especially at holidays with her family and friends. She was also the family historian and photographer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas with Reverend Matthew Brackman officiating.
Pallbearers are Eric Homburg, Ryan Homburg, Scott Elliott and Connor Davis.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Tudy's name to Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
