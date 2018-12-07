GALVESTON—Melba Jackson Puccetti, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Meridian. She was born in Cleburne, Texas on February 25, 1937. She grew up in Cleburne and moved to Galveston in 1949. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1955. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends at Sonny’s Place, where she was a fixture for numerous years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe D. and Moody Jackson; son Lawrence Puccetti, III; sister-in-law Jane Jackson; and niece Jodie Ozio.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lawrence Puccetti, Jr; daughter Jo Lynn Falgout and husband Gregg; son Richard Puccetti; granddaughters Christine Gutknecht and husband Bill and Kimberly Scheele and husband Evan; great-grandson Gregg Thomas Gutknecht; brother Darrell Jackson and wife Bobbie; uncle Allen Cone and wife Mary; nephews Stephen Jackson and Jeffery Jackson; and numerous other family members.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Pastor Grady Sanders and Deacon John Pistone officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 A.M.
