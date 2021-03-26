GALVESTON — On Sunday, the 21st of March 2021, Donald Frank Faust, Sr., loving and loved husband, father, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather and dear friend to countless others passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Don was born in Galveston, Texas, on the 10th of April 1927, fourth son of Rose Traverso and Robert Lee Faust.
Don's career began in the beverage business working at the Southern Select Brewery when he was a senior at Ball High in Galveston. After graduating, he began working at the Falstaff Distributing Company in Galveston where he steadily moved up in the company.
At the age of 30, he became the youngest distributor ever appointed by the Falstaff Brewery, which covered a 32-state territory. In 1957, he established his first distributorship in Baytown. In 1965, Miller Brewing Company appointed Don to represent the Miller High Life brand. The Baytown distributorship continued to grow until it became necessary to move to Houston in 1980, where a "state-of-the-art" facility was built to accommodate the rapid growth. Through the years, more acquisitions occurred, and the company continued to grow and prosper as employees increased from 9 to 350. Today there are 3 large office/distributing locations in Houston, La Marque, and Montgomery County. Don's unstinting passion for palm trees is regally represented at all 3 locations, his home and the ranch, for a total of 1087. The most magnificent presentation of 527 palm trees beautifully line the drive and accent the spacious grounds at the Houston I-10 location.
From the beginning, Don had a deep, abiding love for his employees; he respected and appreciated each and every one of them. His leadership was an open-door and open-mind policy. Always generously expressing his gratitude for them, he awarded them for their accomplishments with incentive programs, company fish fries, weekend trips to Squirrel Creek Ranch, Christmas bonuses, generous health care plans, a Wellness Program, and 401- K plans for all of them. Don truly loved his company, his employees and work.
Don's accomplishments in the industry were legendary. In 1977, he received the prestigious annual Miller Masters Award, given to only 15 to 20 distributors out of the 650 in the United States. Faust Distributing Company was, hands down, the most consistent winner, winning 16 Miller Masters Awards out of a total of 17. A highlight of the award was the annual Miller Masters trips for the winners and their wives to visit exotic places like China, Thailand, Kenya, Russia, the Scandinavian countries, as well as European countries. Sidney and Don enjoyed many wonderful adventures together exploring the world. As was true to Don's sincere humility, he always gave his employees the credit for continually winning this outstanding award. In 2005, Miller Brewing Company honored Don by naming him a "Miller Legend," thus becoming a legend in his own time.
Don's devotion for his employees also extended to that of his friends. He was a loyal, steadfast, and generous friend who could always be counted on for his support, especially in times of need or distress. On a regular basis, he gathered old friends together for lunch and a visit at Faust Distributing Company, never forgetting his faithful retired employees, who were also regularly invited to join him for lunch.
In 1972, he met his wife, Sidney Broadfoot, through mutual friends. For both of them, it was "love at first sight" and for the next 50 years they shared, supported, enjoyed and devotedly loved one another.
Don was a member of the River Oaks Country Club and supported the arts, including Alley Theatre, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony, and Houston Grand Opera. He and Sidney also generously supported The Salvation Army, Texas Children's Cancer Center, Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, Petset, Houston Zoo, and The Houston BARC Foundation.
Don's sincere passion and main interest that served as the perfect pastime and escape from the everyday world was the beautiful serenity of their Squirrel Creek Ranch located 75 miles west of San Antonio in D'Hannis, Texas. The ranch is home to a menagerie of animals such as camels, zebras, kangaroos and a wide variety of African exotics, and buffaloes, just to name a few. Don and Sidney enthusiastically shared the ranch with employees, friends and family. It should be noted, because of Don's love of animals, the ranch became a haven for many animals that called Squirrel Creek home. This was the inspiration for naming St. Francis as the patron saint of the ranch. Equally so, Don also provided a home to a number of rescue dogs at Faust Distributing.
Don's greatest sense of achievement and satisfaction, however, was realized in 1998, after he and Sidney were honored at the Cancer League Luncheon where they had the opportunity to meet the children from Texas Children's Cancer Center. It was there the dream was born for Sidney and Don to do something for the children at their ranch. A program that entertained the cancer patient, the parents and their siblings had never been done by anyone before, so there were no guidelines to follow. Nevertheless, through vision, imagination, and a tremendous amount of hard work, a beautiful, highly successful weekend experience was created. The first retreat was held in 1999, and for the next 17 years, four or five were held yearly for an amazing total of 75 cancer retreats. For every retreat, the Faust's flew patients and families into San Antonio; picked them up at the airport in limousines; and took them to the ranch for a weekend of swimming, tennis, fishing, horseback riding, crafts and hayrides to go visit and feed the exotic animals. This unique gift from Sidney and Don was so impactful that Texas Children's Cancer Center aptly named these one-of-a-kind retreats "A Healing Tradition."
Don's devotion and belief in the Texas Children's Cancer Center led to a substantial donation, consequently, the infusion center was named the Don and Sidney Faust Infusion Center.
An amazing soul, so kind, caring and generous, touching many lives in so many profound ways, he was a true gentleman of faith and absolute integrity. Conquering many obstacles in his youth, Don became an extremely astute and successful businessman, always remaining humble and down to earth. He unwaveringly loved Sidney, his family, and his friends with all his heart, he will be greatly missed by many.
Don is survived by his wife, Sidney; his two sons, Donald Faust, Jr. and Tyson Faust and their wives, Natalie and Tena; his daughter, Donna Stokes and her late husband Robert; four grandchildren and spouses, Robert Stokes (Rebecca), Jennifer Stokes Butler (Weston), Rachel, Jake Faust; and four great-grandchildren, Grace and Victoria Young and Clive and Benton Stokes.
A very special thank you is extended to Danny Faust, Fite Partsch, and Elsie & Les Eckert who lovingly stayed with the family during Don's final days, as well as to Don's doctors Dr. Mohammed Attar and Dr. Mohit Khera and Judi McGee for organizing the prayer warriors.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will joyously celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. A private funeral mass will take place at St. Anne Catholic Church.
Serving as honorary pallbearers during the service are Frank Burlison, Skip Chancellor, Danny Faust, Harry Faust, Max Faust, Rick Forcier, Harry Mach, and Fite Partsch.
Friends are invited to gather and share remembrances of Don during a celebration of his wonderful life from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 31st of March, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Don will be smiling down with joy as we share some drinks, some delicious food and special memories of a life well-lived.
A large remembrance celebration and toast to Don will take place in June at the Faust Distributing Company I-10 location.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Don and Sidney Faust Fund, Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77030-0630.
Please visit Mr. Faust's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared electronically with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.