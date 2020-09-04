Barbara Yvonne Jackson, 56, departed this life on August 31, 2020.
The Jackson family will celebrate her life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Valmarine; daughter, Krystal; siblings, Valerie and Byron; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing are required and seating capacity is limited.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
