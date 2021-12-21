DICKINSON, TX — William Arthur Barham (67) of Dickinson passed away December 4, 2021; he was surrounded by his family.
William (Billy or W.A. as he was known by his friends) was born October 28, 1954 in Galveston, Texas to Thomas Lee and Lucille Barham.
William loved to bowl and take cruises around the world with his beloved wife and friends. He was an avid fisherman who would fish from sunup to sundown, always ready to share his catch with anyone.
Always the jokester, William loved to tease his grand-kids to see how mad they could get at him. Thanks to his infectious laugh, they never stayed mad long.
William started his career with Del Papa, then moved to Dienst Distribution (later Faust Distribution) committing himself to over 40 years in the industry.
William is preceded in death by his parents and son, Gilbert Barham. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years, Brenda Low Barham; his son William Wayne Barham and wife Hope; daughters, Dusty Kuhn and husband Ray, Holly Gamez, Sinda Phelps and husband Ryan; sister Barbara Skarshaug and husband Chuck; brother Tommy Barham and wife Annette; grandchildren, Lakin (Jared) Marshall, Alexus (Robert) Traylor, Jonathan Hodges, Dylan Kuhn, Ryan Kuhn, Jacob Hodges, Yvette Barham, Jordin Hodges, Tyler Phelps, Alyssa Phelps, Chloe Barham, Charlotte Gamez, Zachary Barham, and Emilie Gamez; Three great-grand babies and numerous other family and friends.
William will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family, his ability to make you laugh and knowing he would be there when you needed him.
A celebration of William’s life will be held at 2:00p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to make a donation to the Animal Alliance of Galveston County. 1014 Bayou Rd, LaMarque, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.