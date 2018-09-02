GALVESTON—Mark Paul Mellen, age 63, of Galveston, died Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Chaplain Rebecca Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home where a Prayer service and a time of sharing memories will be held.
Born February 20, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to David M. Mellen and Pearl Lorraine Powell Mellen, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country honorably. Mark was an A/C Tech who was blessed to work alongside his brother Grizzly at Air Control in Galveston from 1994 until 2001. He owned and Operated Bill’s Western Barbecue on 37th and Broadway where he met many people who became not only his customers but also his friends. Mark liked to work with his hands and could often be found building or repairing something. He was an avid “Modeler” who built and operated Boats, Cars, Planes and Helicopters. He was a real Computer Geek, the one everyone went to fix their computers or just learn how something worked. He had a kind heart, loved animals and was a Baptized Roman Catholic. May he now rest with the Angels.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother David Mellen and nephew Joseph “Cub” Mellen. Survivors include his wife Patricia “Patty” Hlavinka Mellen; brothers, Joseph “Grizzly” Mellen and wife Debbie and George DeWain Adcox and wife Cathy all of Galveston; sister in law Bonnie Mellen of Bacliff; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.
Pallbearers are Randy Mellen, Joey Mellen, Alvin Mellen, Ryan Mellen, James Mellen and Mike Trube. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Smith, Fred Lemire, Pat Trube, Roman De Los Santos and George DeWain Adcox.
