Matthew Kenneth Stevens, 66, of Santa Fe went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Matt is predeceased by his father, William K. Stevens Jr.; mother, Mary Stevens Rourke; step-father, John W. Rourke; sister, Teresa Stevens Finn; grandparents William K. (Kelly) and Clara Stevens, and Matthew and Catherine Antichevich.
Matt is survived by his longtime companion, Sarah (Bevis) White, brother Mark Stevens (wife, Liane) of Galveston, sister Marilyn Stevens Haupt (husband, Karl) of El Campo, nieces, nephews, aunts, numerous cousins, countless friends, and four tried and true buddies, Jack Robinson, Gary Wheeler, Tommy Cauley, and Richard Williams.
The majority of Matt’s career was with the State of Texas DOT where he retired from as an engineer on the Galveston Ferry. He was a master electrician for the majority of his career as well. Matt had many skills and hobbies. He was intellectually gifted and freely shared his knowledge and assistance with anyone willing to learn.
Matt really ‘lived’ his 66 years on this Earth. He spent his time doing all the things he most enjoyed. He loved being surrounded by family and friends, sharing stories, and laughing. He always said that the lives we live are not rehearsal but rather the real thing so make the most of it, all the time. Matt lived by this credo. Those who were a part of his life are truly blessed to have had the ‘experience of Matt’. He was truly one of a kind and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. A celebration of Matt’s life will be held at a later time when we can safely gather to raise a glass to this incredibly fun and brilliant man. Until that time, “Cheers”!
