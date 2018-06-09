Morgan Skiles Campbell Jr., age 77, passed away June 6, 2018. He was born August 26, 1940 to Morgan and Alice Campbell in Galveston, Texas. He was raised in Galveston.
He graduated from Ball High School-Galveston, Texas. He then graduated from the University of Texas, Austin with his bachelors and master’s degree in accounting. He was a C.P.A. for several years with the firm Peat Marwick in Houston. Later he and his wife moved to Corpus Christi and he went into private business with George Finley, III at C.C. Distributors where he worked until he retired in 2012.
He married Bettye Skinner on June 26, 1965 and they celebrated their 52nd anniversary last year.
Morgan was an active member of Corpus Christi Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member of the State and National C.P.A. organizations. Mr. Campbell enjoyed his participation in The Beachcombers Club.
Morgan always remained a devoted husband and loving father. He was always supportive of his children’s aspirations and encouraged them to achieve more in life. Morgan was an extremely kind and gentle man with an amazing laugh. He was the best listener to people of all ages and no matter how big or loud the surrounding environment he made you feel like you were the only one in the room. Prior to his children Morgan loved to travel with his wife to New Orleans and Mexico. After the children were born he took the family around the United States. He was adamant about taking his children to see every landmark or historical site that was nearby on these trips. His other favorite place to visit was Las Vegas. Morgan was an avid poker player and couldn’t pass up any type of card game. His children and their cousins from a young age all learned poker and blackjack from Uncle Morgan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Alice Campbell of Galveston, Texas and his Aunt and Uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Herridge of Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife Bettye S. Campbell, and 2 children, Son, Dr. Morgan Campbell III and daughter, Marshall C. Stockseth (Mark). He is also survived by his brother, David B. Campbell (Connie), and David’s children, Catherine Garrison (Greg), Caren Yarosh (Jeff) Guy Campbell (Angela), and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
The family wishes to thank Aurora Gonzales and Marta Herrera for their special care during Mr. Campbell’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Christus Spohn Foundation, 600 Elizabeth St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404, in memory of Morgan S. Campbell Jr. or to a charity of your choice.
The church service and reception will be Monday, June 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd.
Condolences may be offered at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com
