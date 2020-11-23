Patricia Ann Patty Allen (Hicks)

GALVESTON — Patty passed away on 08/30/20 at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.
Born 01/15/1963 in Houma, LA., Patty grew up in Galveston and La Marque. She attended Hitchcock High School. She spent many years in Lawrenceburg, TN. She leaves many cherished friends behind from where ever she lived. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Allen, two sons Jacob and William Burris, and Grandchildren: Devin, Dillon, Sophia, and Ian Burris of Russellville, AR. She is also survived by her Father Robert E. Hicks, Sr. of Bastrop. Brothers: Robert Hicks, Jr. Michael Hicks, Timothy Hicks (Lisa), Bryan Hicks (Sharon), and Thomas Ewell. She leaves many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Ann Hicks. Patty prided herself on her ability to make lasting friendships and enjoyed being the life of the party. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed making others laugh along with her. The greatest tribute and comfort to her family is the smile that crosses one’s face when they remember her.
