Dorothy Louise Dottie Jones

GALVESTON, TX — Dorothy “Dottie” Louise Jones, age 100, passed away on January 10, 2022.
Born in Houston, Texas on January 11, 1921, she was the daughter of Louis Earnest Gross and Gertrude Grange Gross. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, graduating from Reagan High School in 1939. She married Luke Ellison Jones, Jr. in 1939. She had two children, Kathryn Joyce Jones and James Luke Jones, Sr. Soon after the birth of the two children, the Jones family moved to Galveston, Texas. After being widowed in April of 1966, Dottie attended nursing school at Galveston College where she graduated with a L.V.N. degree in 1974 and later attained her R.N. degree. She worked as a neonatal nurse in UTMB’s John Sealy Hospital for many years eventually retiring in 1995.
She is survived by her two loving children, Joyce Jones Larson of Houston, Texas, and Jimmy Jones of Galveston, Texas; five grandchildren: Scott Larson and wife Lisa of Missouri City, Tx, Jeff Larson of Clear Lake, Tx, Todd Larson and wife Marcia of Katy, Tx, James Jones Jr. of La Marque, Tx, Sheri Jones Low and husband Ronny of League City, Tx; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at a private family celebration of life at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.