Frederick (“Freddie”) Eugene Black, age 58, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Patricia Neary Black and Eugene Corydon Black.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Dawn Dickson Black, son Justin Frederick Black, daughter Marissa Veronique Black, sister Diana Whitely, sister Becky Sanders (Brent), sister-in-law Stacy Dickson, and nieces and nephews; Tara Sanders (Taylor) and son Crispin, Luke and Neal Sanders, Meredith and Audrey Granmayeh.
Freddie received a BBA and a JD from the University of Texas at Austin. Hook ‘em Horns! He was married to Dawn for 35 years. They met at church camp 41 years ago.
Upon graduation from law school, Freddie joined Greer, Herz & Adams, LLP in Galveston as an attorney. In 1992, Freddie was promoted to partner. He loved the colleagues and clients with whom he worked during the 34 years at the firm.
Freddie lived most of his life in Houston and was a member of the Order of the Arrow in Boy Scouts and attained the status of Eagle Scout. He was a long-time, active member of the League City United Methodist Church, serving on almost every committee in the church. He also was involved in the work of Galveston Island Meals on Wheels and Jessie Tree. Freddie also enjoyed his work distributing bibles as a member of The Gideons International.
A Celebration of Life will be held at League City United Methodist Church, 1601 W. League City Parkway on September 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to League City United Methodist Church at www.lcumc.org or Galveston Island Meals on Wheels at 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551
