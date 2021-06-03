Anna Ruth Benson

GALVESTON — Anna Ruth (Humphreys) Benson, 90, of Galveston, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, May 31, 2021, surrounded by her family. Anna Ruth was the daughter of William Robert and Alpha Gladys (Kilgore) Humphreys. She was born on September 21, 1930 in Tulia, Texas and grew up in a deeply religious and artistic family. An exceptionally gifted and highly accomplished musician, she majored in Music at North Texas State University in Denton where she was a student of the Italian concert pianist, Silvio Scionti.
At North Texas University Anna Ruth met her husband of 67 years, Ward Byrd "Buddy" Benson, Jr. They were married on June 4, 1950 and made their home in Galveston, Texas. Anna Ruth became the organist of the First Methodist Church, later to become Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church. She and Buddy were the first members of the Wedding Ring Sunday School class led by Ruby and Orville Whitney and were lifelong members of Moody Methodist Church. Anna Ruth was the organist at Moody Church until the mid-1960s. She studied organ performance with Neils Neilson. She later became the organist at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Anna Ruth and Buddy, along with Dr. William and Martha Daeschner and Manuel and Yolanda Corella, spearheaded the founding of Libbie's Place Senior Day Program at Moody Methodist Church. Anna Ruth provided music for attendees at Libbie's Place and also at the Moody House for Senior citizens for many years.
The very proud mother of four children and seven grandchildren, Anna Ruth loved music, gardening and home decor. She was an avid reader. She taught music in the Galveston Independent School District for many decades at Sam Houston Elementary School, Burnet Elementary School, and Weis Middle School. In later years she taught piano lessons privately in her home.
Anna Ruth was known for her extraordinary musical talent, her compassionate and generous consideration for others and her gracious and sweet demeanor. A modest but extremely brave person, she was a cancer survivor and participated in a groundbreaking experimental treatment program at the M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Anna Ruth is preceded in death by her father, William Robert Humphreys; mother, Alpha Gladys (Kilgore) Humphreys; husband, Ward Byrd "Buddy" Benson, Jr.; sister, Zoe Evelyn (Humphreys) Smith; and brother, William Howard Humphreys.
She is survived by her children Steven Ward Benson, Robert Dan Benson, John Taylor Benson, and Zoe Ann (Benson) Buzbee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Teal Jamail Benson, Taylor Jamail Benson, and Trevor Dan Benson, Elizabeth Anne Buzbee, Anthony Glenn Buzbee, Jr., Mary Margaret Buzbee, and Robert Ward Buzbee.
A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, Monday, June 7, at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston. Anna Ruth will be interred at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes gifts of remembrance to the Choir Fund for Instrumental Music and Libbie's Place, both of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, Texas.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Anna Ruth's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
