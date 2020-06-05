GALVESTON—
Melvin Ray Charles, 60, departed this life on May 28, 2019, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX.
A native of Galveston, he worked at several restaurants throughout Galveston.
Melvin’s family will have a visitation in honor of him on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 9 AM to 12 Noon at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will be held in Lakeview Cemetery.
Left to cherish memories of him is his mother, Wilhelmina H. Charles; sisters, Elaine H. Norwood, Doris F. Sims, Linda M. Norwood, Helen L. Charles, Audrey J. Hilton (Robert); brother, Henry S. Charles; good friend, Henry “Pete” Armstrong, and so many cousins, nieces and nephews. We’re going to miss you Melvin. The family would like to send special thanks to The Meridian of Galveston.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
