LA MARQUE — Mary Edith Washington of La Marque, Texas entered into eternal rest on December 3, 2020. Born on October 2, 1939, Mary Edith Holt was the daughter of the late Ivy Hockless Holt and Edward H. Sr. and Doris Fisher.
She graduated from Central High School in Galveston, Texas in 1958 and retired from American Indemnity Insurance Company. She was a member of the Golden Bells Social & Charity Club where she also served as president at one time.
Her husband, Charlie E. Washington, Sr., two daughters, Clotile and Valerie Lilly, two brothers, Edward H. Fisher, Jr. and Carl Fisher, precedes Mary in death.
Left to cherish memories of her life are her daughter, Norvell Green and beloved son-in-law, Lafe, sister, Linda Fisher-Griggs (Russell), sister-in-law, Pamela Fisher, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Mary’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 am — 12:00 noon. Celebration of Life Service will begin 12:00 noon at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.