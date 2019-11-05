Jay Edmond Campbell
Jay Edmond Campbell, 86, of Texas City passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Evelina B. deMesquita
GALVESTON—Evelina B. deMesquita, 94, formerly of Galveston, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Sandra Jeanette Ruda
ALVIN—Mrs. Sandra Jeanette Ruda, 68, passed from this life Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Robert Severance
GALVESTON—Robert Severance, age 70, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
