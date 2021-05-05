Charles C. Sterling, Jr.

LA MARQUE — Charlie, a resident of La Marque, TX, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on April 6, 2021. Just that morning, he had been texting with his sister Gail about the NCAA basketball tournament, and was glad that a Texas team had won.
He was the first child of Mary Ryno Anderson, and Charlie always called her husband, Garlin D. Anderson, his true father. Mary and Garlin preceded him in death, as did his youngest sister, Judy Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Gail Tobleman and her husband, Glenn Tobleman, of Murphy, TX. He is also survived by the children of his beloved wife of 21 years, Karen, numerous cousins, and too many friends to count.
Charlie always enjoyed being a Leap Year baby since he said it made him age slower than everyone else. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1966 where he was active in band - he had the shiniest tuba. He graduated from the University of Houston with a BS in Marketing. He worked as a computer placement professional before working for Shaw Systems for many years as a Human Resources manager and sales representative. Charlie was a good listener and had a gift for making and keeping friends. He will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate Charlie and Karen's lives will be held on Friday, May 7,2021 at the First Church of God, 2209 29th St. N, in Texas City, TX at 1 PM. Memorial gifts may be made to your local SPCA. Arrangements are under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
