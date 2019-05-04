Joann M. Reed, age 81, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at UTMB Hospice Care.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 22, 1937.

Joann dedicated her life to her family, friends and students from across the country as a military wife and school teacher.

She is survived by her daughter Stacy, son Keith, sister Ellen, brother-in-law Bob, cousins Jamie, Chris and Tina.

She retired from Lake Worth ISD outside of Ft. Worth and moved to Galveston where she continued substitute teaching at Ball High School until the age of 81.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

