Ann Elizabeth Black, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Maury City, Tennessee, on February 18, 1929. She was a resident of La Marque, Texas since the mid-1950’s.
Ann is survived by her two daughters: Brenda Black and Mary Tarlton (partner Jeff Hulett); five grandchildren: Chris Griffiths, Ben Griffiths (wife Rebecca), Katherine Stratton, Jennifer Quintanilla (husband Chris), and Stephanie Tarlton; 12 great-grandchildren: Abbey Griffiths, Lydia Fregia, Eric Marshall, Cynthia Griffiths, Anakin Griffiths, Julia Brown, Taylor Stratton, Kason Stratton, Meagan Stratton, Elin Quintanilla, Cara Quintanilla, and Cruz Quintanilla; and her dear friend Diane Hennington. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry A. Black, son Ricky Lee Black, and beloved friend and companion Clarence Broze.
Ann enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and attending musical events and shows. She was very involved in the First Baptist Church of La Marque and worked in the church nursery for many years. She was known for being a strong and independent lady with a giving heart; family and friends were her everything.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A burial will take place at a later date in Crockett County, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers we ask that anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Ann’s honor may do so to the charity of their choice.
