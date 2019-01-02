GALVESTON—Minerva Ibarra Vargas age 70 of Galveston died Friday December 28, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 2:00 p.m. Friday January 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born June 17, 1948 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to Pedro Ibarra and Estella Aguirre Ibarra, Minerva was a devoted wife and mother. She was a retired seamstress by trade. Minerva was known for giving wise motherly advice, reading and shopping. The time spent giving to the care of her family and the service of her church was most important to her.
Preceded in death by her parents, son Gerardo Vargas and brother Andres Ibarra; survivors include her husband of 50 years Jose Angel Vargas; daughters Elizabeth Vargas Gomez and husband Alex and Minerva Vargas Gomez and husband Luis; son Jose Valentin Vargas and wife Monica; sister Miroslava Ibarra Vasquez; brothers Pedro Ibarra and wife Ludivina and Guillermo Ibarra and wife Juana; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Vargas, Jose D. Vargas, Juan E. Vargas, Alejandro M. Vargas, Miranda Nicole Vargas, Celeste E. Trevino, Mario A. Trevino, Jr., Maricela A. Santos, Herman Antonio Santos, Jr. and Jonathan I. Santos; 2 great grandchildren Nicholas Vargas and Jourdan A. Maza; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends
