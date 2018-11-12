Miles
A celebration of life services for Leola Miles will be held at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Alexander
Funeral services for Virginia Alexander will be held at 11 a.m. at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Wallstein
Service for Cecil Wallstein will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at 12 noon.
Welch
Funeral services for Charles Welch will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Scott Funeral Home.
Williams
Graveside services for Kathryn Williams will be held at 12 p.m. at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Leavins
Memorial services for Doris Leavins will be held at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
