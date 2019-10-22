J.A. (Jack) Solari III was a proud BOI, born on December 22, 1923; he passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at UTMB Hospital at the age of 95. Jack graduated from Ball High School in 1941 and briefly attended Texas A&M and Tarleton State before joining the war effort in WWII. He served in the Army Air Corps with a bomber squadron in the Pacific Theater until the war ended.
He married Margaret (Maggie) Dow in 1948. They were active members of Trinity Episcopal Church and many community social and service clubs during their early life together.
Jack had several career successes and over the years held licenses as a Life Insurance Agent, Gunsmith and Master Electrician. He was also a wonderful dancer; he and Maggie enjoyed the world of square and round dance and ballroom dance for many years. They traveled the country to attend dance festivals and workshops; and taught private lessons to all who wanted to learn.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Maggie in 2005, and son A. J. (Andy) Solari earlier this year.
He is survived by son Dow A. Solari of Galveston, daughter Susan Solari of College Station, daughter-in-law Debby Richardson Solari of New Braunfels and son Jack T. and wife, Margaret Solari of Dallas. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Jack’s family is thankful for the great caregivers and staff of The Meridian where he lived his final months. We also appreciate the many friends from AA who shared memories and milestones with him.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, October 26, at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Galveston. A short reception will follow in Eaton Hall where the family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
