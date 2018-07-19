Jesse H. Garcia Sr., passed away July 14, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born in San Antonio TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents Camilo & Miquela Garcia, brothers Joe & Faustino Garcia and sister Eulalia Garcia.
He is survived by his wife Mary L Garcia; sons Jesse L Garcia Jr., Robert Garcia and Larry Garcia; and 2 granddaughters Me‘Kayla and Savannah Garcia.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home, 1221 6th St. N., Texas City TX 77590.
Burial will be held at 2:15 p.m. Monday July 23, 2018 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston TX.
