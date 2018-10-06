Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr.

LEAGUE CITY—Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr., 84, passed away at Baywind Village in League City, TX. on Friday, October 5, 2018. Services are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Thomas Richard Sandstrom

GALVESTON—Thomas Richard Sandstrom, age 67, of League City died Monday October 1, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Stephen Edward Hussion

GALVESTON—Stephen Edward Hussion, age 64, of San Leon died Wednesday October 3, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Charles E. Clark

GALVESTON—Charles E. Clark, age 80, of Texas City died Wednesday September 19, 2018 at Oceanview Care Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription