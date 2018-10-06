Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr.
LEAGUE CITY—Earl Clinton Goodwin Jr., 84, passed away at Baywind Village in League City, TX. on Friday, October 5, 2018. Services are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Thomas Richard Sandstrom
GALVESTON—Thomas Richard Sandstrom, age 67, of League City died Monday October 1, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Stephen Edward Hussion
GALVESTON—Stephen Edward Hussion, age 64, of San Leon died Wednesday October 3, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Charles E. Clark
GALVESTON—Charles E. Clark, age 80, of Texas City died Wednesday September 19, 2018 at Oceanview Care Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.