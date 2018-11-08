Norma Tolbert May, 97, of Tyler, died at 5:18 a.m., Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Azalea Trails Assisted Living & Nursing Center in Tyler.
Funeral services are set for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Marck Gibson officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Burial will be in Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Norma was born May 25, 1921 in Blossom, Texas to W.W. and Lucy Alice Tolbert who preceded her in death. Both of her parents came to Texas in a covered wagon.
She was also preceded by her beloved husband, Jack R. May who died on November 11, 1999; daughter-in-law, Sharon May; three brothers, Morris Tolbert and wife, Robbie, Virgil Tolbert and wife, Mary, Bill Tolbert and wife Genell; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her two children, Gaye Lynn May Goebel and husband Michael, and Jack Tolbert May; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Norma was a sweet, kind person who never met a stranger. She worked as a cashier at Bearden’s Grocery for many years. She also worked at Gibson’s. She was a volunteer at Danforth Hospital as a pink lady, a room mother, and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Texas City for many years. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Blossom in her later years.
She and Jack moved to Texas City and he got a job at Marathon Petroleum and stayed until retirement. They spent a lot of time in Blossom after retirement. They loved the country life. She always cooked for the family and it was always delicious-lots of fresh vegetables and always sweet tea and dessert. She loved her garden and flower beds. They were always beautiful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
