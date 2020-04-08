DICKINSON—Mr. Paul Gary Heckendorn passed from this life Monday evening, April 6, 2020, in League City.
Born October 8, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas, Mr. Heckendorn proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for 28 years as a jet mechanic. Gary raised Quarter Horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Augustus and Dorothy Marie (Arnold) Heckendorn.
Survivors include his son, Shawn Heckendorn and wife, Margo of League City; brothers, John Heckendorn and wife, Carol of San Antonio, David Heckendorn and wife, Sherri; grandchildren, Austin Sullins, Jake Heckendorn, Justin Heckendorn; great-grandchildren, Ezra Sullins, Amalla Sullins; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in League City, with Mr. David Tooker officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
