Alton Glenn Johnson, 62, of High Island, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1957, to Catherine Comeaux and Herman Glenn Johnson, in Galveston.
Glenn was an amateur World War II Historian and gator hunter. In his free time, he enjoyed flounder fishing, gardening and attending air shows. He collected guns and raised ducks, chickens and geese. Glenn enjoyed his Rock and Roll music and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his son, Micheal Johnson, of Pleasant Grove, Utah; brothers, Hershel and Percy Johnson, both of High Island; sister, Karen Richardson, of High Island; nieces, Cady Richardson and Hailey Mendoza; and nephews, Christopher Richardson, and Aarron and Payton Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and baby brother, Kenneth Johnson.
A gathering of Mr. Johnson’s family and friends will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at High Island Cemetery, High Island.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
(0) comments
