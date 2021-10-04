Martha Ellen Phipps

ALVIN — Martha Ellen Scott Phipps, infinitely loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend of so many, left this earthly world to be with her savior on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was a “young 75”, who valiantly fought every setback, while awaiting a liver transplant, since being diagnosed with end-stage liver disease in 2018. Martha was born in Rockville Centre, NY on April 17, 1946, to Aubrey and Ruth Scott. She grew up on Long Island, NY in the small town of Bellport, where she graduated from Bellport HS in 1964. Some of Martha’s “best days ever” were spent in the Bellport Library, Smith Point, Davis Park, looping the dock, playing tennis, and dancing the night away in the Hamptons. In August of 1966, Martha moved with her parents to League City, Texas. She worked for General Telephone where, in July of 1968, she met, fell in love with, and married the love of her life, Randy Ray Phipps, in just three short weeks. As Martha and Randy raised their two children in Dickinson, Martha embarked on a long-desired college track. Martha’s passion for books and learning drove her through many, many years of part-time college classes, while being a full-time mom and volunteer. She attended and received her associate’s degree from College of the Mainland, her bachelor’s from University of Houston-Clear Lake, and her master’s from University of Houston- Main Campus. In 1987, Martha went to work at the University of Texas Medical Branch as a Social Worker for inpatient orthopedics and then the Emergency Room, where she stayed for nine years before becoming the Lead Trainer for the Standardized Patient Program. In 1996, Martha and Randy moved to Tiki Island, Tx and built their dream home on the water. Martha was widely known for her empathy, concern and care for others, and this led her to serve alongside Randy as a medic with the Tiki Island Volunteer Fire Department for many years, until 2013, when they moved to Alvin, Tx, to be closer to their grandchildren. Martha was an active and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin while volunteering for many local organizations. Martha’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, and she was actively involved in their daily lives. Whether it was cooking their favorites, playing chauffeur, trips to the beach or the library, helping with English papers, or hosting a yearly “Grammy Camp”, Grammy was always there!! Above everything else, Grammy cherished her time watching her grandchildren perform, compete, and flourish as students and artists. In August of 2015, after decades of searching, Martha was ecstatic and blessed to reunite with her firstborn daughter, Ruth, who was surrendered to adoption in June of 1966. For the past six short years, Martha, Ruth and all the family have enjoyed a multitude of visits, laughter, tears, a few celebrations, and all the love a heart can hold. Martha is preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Ruth Scott, and a brother Richard Scott. Martha is survived by her soulmate of fifty-three years, Randy Phipps; her daughters, Brandy Geiman (Scott), Ruth Ferraro (David) and son, Patrick Phipps (Claire); Grandchildren Justin Easley, Jordan Wenz (Will), Jacob Easley (Alex), Emma, Grant, and Madeleine Geiman, Alec Phipps, Nick and Julia Ferraro. Two great-grandchildren, Aven and Ryker Wenz. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Downs (Gordon), and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin (302 South Johnson St. Alvin, TX 77511) and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, with lunch and a time of laughter and fellowship immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Planned Parenthood, the Pajama Program, or the Democratic National Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.