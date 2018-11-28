Kenneth Ray Hufstetler of League City, Texas passed from this life on Sunday, November 25, 2018. He was born in Queen City, Texas to Grady Theimer Hufstetler and Nettie Mae Hufstetler in 1935. In 1953 he graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He then attended Lee College in Baytown and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Houston in 1966, and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston in 1969, all while working full-time at Monsanto in Texas City.
He started at Monsanto in 1954 as a mail clerk, was promoted to lab technician in Research, then to the Purchasing Division, and ultimately to Systems Analyst in MISD. He transferred to the Chocolate Bayou Plant as a Project Manager and navigated several buyout transitions to MIS Superintendent with DuPont-Cain-OxyChem.
After retirement, he pursued a multitude of additional interests by serving as Mayor of the City of Dickinson, a member of the Galveston County Appraisal Review Board, a member of the Board of Harris-Galveston Subsidence District, a member of Dickinson Chamber of Commerce, as well as a licensed realtor with Bayou Realtors of Dickinson until his second retirement in the Fall of 2018.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Dickinson and later, First United Methodist of Dickinson where he served on numerous boards and committees in service to the congregations.
He married the love of his life, Sue Ann, in April of 1957. Together they had two children, Rae Lynn Gandy and Randy Hufstetler.
He enjoyed spending time with family, telling stories (some made up for entertainment value), woodworking, fixing anything broken, restoring antiques and serving others in any and all capacities.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Nettie Mae Hufstetler; his step-mother, Edna Hufstetler; his father-in law, 0.H. Carte and wife, Gladys E. Carte; and his brother, Grady Junior Hufstetler and sister, Maureen Gibbons and husband, Bill Gibbons.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Ann Hufstetler; his daughter, Rae Lynn Gandy and her husband, Arnold Gandy; his son, Randy Hufstetler and wife, Danette Hufstetler; his granddaughter, Maegan Marsh and her husband, Charlie Marsh; his granddaughter, Kimberly Gandy Reagan and her husband, Shawn Reagan; and his grandson, Kristopher Hufstetler. He is also survived by his brother, James Hufstetler and wife, Martha Hufstetler; his sister, Wanda Urguhart, and his brother-n-law, Samuel B. Carte and wife, Ginger Carte; along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted by Crowder Funeral Home at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The interment service will be at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.