Ruby Louise Sireno, long time resident of La Marque, Texas passed away July 31, 2018 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas October 23, 1936 to Clinton and Helen Hysmith.
She was a longtime member of both Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock and Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque where she touched the lives of several generations over the course of her 51-year teaching career. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas. She was the most giving person to any and all, and was the best mother and friend a daughter could ever dream of having.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James A. Sireno, daughter, Connie Sireno Frank, two sisters, and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Bousley and husband Mel, son David Frank and wife Ann, grandson Ryan Frank and wife Andrea, great grandchildren Arden and James, and two brothers, Clinton and Charles Hysmith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., August 5, 2018, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 6, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas. Rite of Committal will follow at Grace Memorial Park.
