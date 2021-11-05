HITCHCOCK — Nancy (Middlebrooks) Zeller, 88, of Hitchcock, reunited with her family in Heaven Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her loving husband of 70 years, Merlin "Mert" Zeller, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Nancy was the third child born to Violet (Harden) and Henry Middlebrooks on January 11, 1933, in Kimberly, Alabama. She moved with her parents and brothers to Galveston, where she attended Ball High School and was a proud member of the Girls' Rifle Team. She spent many days on the beach and eventually met her husband at a local football game. Not long after meeting, Nancy married Mert on November 15, 1950. They welcomed their son, Mike, in January of 1954 and a daughter, Sheri, just a year later. Nancy and Mert enjoyed their weekly dance dates, bowling every Tuesday with the Chaparral League, Wednesday El Sombrero dinners, and would head off to Vegas whenever they got the itch. She loved playing the craps tables at many Vegas casinos and later card games in Coushatta. Nancy had a love for sewing and opened a fabric shop in Hitchcock, Texas. She was also employed by United Engineers and retired from Painters Local 585 in Texas City, Texas.
Nancy loved life and shared that joy with many of her friends. She looked forward to her monthly Bunko nights with her girlfriends, their yearly girls' trips, and bowling with her ladies' group. She loved learning new things. She took art classes where she learned to oil paint, belly dancing classes, and perfected her card game. Mostly, she adored her children and grandchildren. Cooking dinners, school shopping, and simply being the best Mother and NeNe she could be. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
She was preceded in death by both her mother, Violet Phelps, and father, Henry Middlebrooks, siblings, Joel, Nick, and Peggy Middlebrooks, and great-granddaughter, Haley Frizzell.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Mert Zeller; son, Mike Zeller; daughter, Sheri Buchhorn and husband, Gordon; grandchildren, Michele Frizzell (Brian), Erin McAfee (Dan), Wesley Buchhorn (Rachel), Amy Buchhorn, Tim Buchhorn; great-grandchildren, Brian Kyle Frizzell, Talen, Vail, Taylor, and Ella McAfee, Makenzee and Maddee McComb, Tinley and Jace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.