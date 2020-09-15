Charlie Sebesta, Sr., 62, of Texas City, passed away from this life Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Charlie was born on August 21, 1958 in Heidelberg Germany.
Charlie spent the last twenty-two years working at The Port of Texas City for Amato Linehandlers. Charlie worked hard and on his days off enjoyed spending time with his parents, kids and grandkids. He enjoyed family dinners and going to the movies. Charlie made sure to make every birthday and holiday special. Charlie will be greatly missed.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Albrecht Rothfuchs and sister, Caroline Sebesta.
Charlie is survived by his loving mother, Annemarie Rothfuchs; brothers, Wayne Sebesta and Albert Rothfuchs (Stephanie); children, Crystal Nichols (Edward), Charlie Sebesta Jr., and Jennifer Richie; grandchildren, Jordan Sebesta, Amy Nichols, Sophia Nichols, and Ava Richie; and greatgrandchildren, Jace and Jayden Sebesta.
Pallbearers are Wayne Sebesta, Albert Rothfuchs, Matthew Sebesta, Joshua and Benjamin Rothfuchs and Edward Nichols.
Charlies kids would like to send a special thank you to Charlies co-worker, Mark Daigle, for taking the time to check in on Charlie and visiting him at the hospital these past few months.
