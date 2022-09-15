GALVESTON — Bathed in the light of sunset pouring through his window, Merlin Lee "Merle" Lidstone threw one last strand of Mardi Gras beads, took one final breath of salty island air and soared away to reunite with family and friends who have been waiting for him for a very long time.

Merle was born on a sweltering Sunday, July 18, 1926, in Galveston to parents William "Willie" and Cecelia Stanton Lidstone. The Lidstones immigrated to the U.S. from Devonshire, England in 1849, and Merle's branch of the family remains here still. Third in a family of six children, Merle was born three years before The Great Depression. Despite enormous financial challenges, Willie and Cecelia raised a tribe of hard-working, self-sufficient and fun-loving, some might say colorful, children and grandchildren.

