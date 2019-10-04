Ronald John Broussard was born in Morse, Louisiana, on September 20, 1945. He passed away on Thursday, October 3 2019 at the age of 74 in Texas City, Texas.
Ronald was a longtime resident of Hitchcock, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, listening to Cajun music, and he loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.
He is preceded in death by his mother Azee Eva Broussard and his father Riley Joseph Broussard. Ronald is survived by his wife and companion of 43 years, Gardenia Broussard; Son, Ronald (Jimmy) Broussard and wife, Denise of Gueydan, Louisiana.
Daughter, Angela(Angie) Hayes and Fred(Chris) of Jennings, Louisiana; Daughter, Constance (Connie) Hargrove and husband James of Jennings, Louisiana; Daughter, Delmeda Mejia and husband, Manuel of Texas City, Texas; Sister, Bonnie Sarver and Husband, Johnny of Rayne, Louisiana, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Delmeda Mejia, Manuel Mejia, Elevinio Garcia, Jr., Adrian Ramirez, Jordan Allen, and Joshua Simpson.
Guests are invited to share in Ronald’s Visitation and Viewing with Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5-8PM at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10AM-12 noon. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.