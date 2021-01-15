SANTA FE —
Jose Alberto Garcia, 61, of Santa Fe, TX, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Jose Garcia. He is survived by his loving mother Eduvina Garcia of Santa Fe, sisters Irma Garcia, Herminia “Minnie” De Los Santos and husband Jimmy Delos Santos, brother Johnny Garcia and wife Gina Garcia, children Jay Garcia, Jesilyn Garcia, Chris Garcia, and grandson Kingston Garcia.
Jose worked in the construction field for many years. He had a passion for getting his “saddle time” in riding horses, guitar picking and singing those good old country songs, while enjoying his cold Miller Lite with friends & family.
The family would like to say a special “THANK YOU” to Jacqueline Hart for taking care of Jose during his Illness. Also, thank you to Jose’s friends of Murphy’s on 6 for their generous donations and to best friend Steve Blakley for all of those good ol’ trail rides with their horses Spirit & Little Man. Jose’s wishes were to be cremated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.