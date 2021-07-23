LEAGUE CITY — Judy LaTrelle Woods went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born in Comanche County, Sidney, TX on December 31 1940, to Spencer Marvin and Newton Oliff Mary Scott Eudy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law SM and Pat Eudy and her fur babies Ebby and Toy.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Tommie Woods Sr., sister Alice Clary (Rev.Charles), children Calvin Russell (Danne’), Cathy Nieto (Greg), Clint Russell (Jan). Stepchildren, Tommie Woods, Jr. (Jackie), Traci Robicheaux (Warren) and Tara Annweiler (Mike). Her grandchildren Jeannine Huffman (Grayson), Jessica Russell (fiancé Randy), Lauren Buck (Mike), Trent Nieto (Kayla), Travis Russell (April), Curtis Russell (Anna), Kristene Woods, Tommie Woods, 3rd (Kristine), Eric Robicheaux and Anthony Annweiler. Great grandchildren Spencer and Grace Huffman, Elam, Paul, Levi and Abel Buck, Scarlett and Emma Nieto, Valerie Russell and Carter Russell,Tristen and Elleeanna Gonzales, Jakob Boone, Tiffany, Brycen, Tommie J. and Baleigh Woods.
Judy Woods graduated from Brownwood High School in 1959. She was a cheerleader and well-liked by all. She had a long career with Texas Health and Human Services, Galveston, TX working in the Welfare Department as a regional director.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Cottages of Clear Lake and Hospice Plus nurse Nikki for the loving care they provided to Judy.
Judy will be missed by the many family members and friends who loved and cherished her.
Pallbearers will be Trent Nieto, Mike Buck, Grayson Huffman, Tommie Woods, 3rd and Randy Stewart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 A.M. The burial will follow the services at Lakeview Cemetery, 3015 57th St, Galveston, TX 77550
