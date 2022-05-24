GALVESTON — Donna Jean Estrada, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Galveston, Texas. She was born October 23, 1934, in Bay City, Texas to Donald and Vera Clements Wilbur. In 1941, Donna and her family moved to Galveston where her father became a mathematics teacher at Stephen F. Austin, and her mother taught at Alamo when Donna was school age. Donna remained a Galveston resident until her death.
Donna was a 1951 graduate of Ball High School. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1955, and then followed her parents into teaching. She began her elementary teaching career in the Galveston Independent School District in 1955. For the next two summers, Donna returned to Baylor to work on her Master's in Education and obtained this degree in 1958. Donna taught until her children were born and returned to teaching at Trinity Episcopal School when they were school age. After leaving Trinity, Donna taught at Morgan, Alamo and Galveston Catholic. She loved teaching and most especially enjoyed teaching children to read, including her grandchildren.
It was during the time when Donna was first teaching in May of 1957, that she met her future husband, George Estrada, while on an outing at Stewart Beach. George proposed to her in December of 1957. However, because of their differences in religion and background, Donna refused. They continued dating some for the next four years. On August 1, 1961, Donna and George eloped and were married in Liberty, Texas. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death.
Donna was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Galveston for more than seventy-five years where she served in children's Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and a part of the Ann Judson Circle. She was an avid Baylor Bears fan, cheering her team on at many sporting events. She never missed a Bowl Game and was so proud when Baylor played for the first time in over fifty years at the 1975 Cotton Bowl.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George Estrada, Donna is survived by her daughters, Emily Fisher (Bryan) and Jeane Roberts (Chris); grandchildren, Kyle Fisher (Lauren), Katie Taylor (Jake), Blake Roberts (Shelby), Ashley Roberts (fiancé Louis Barnes), Matthew Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Caleb Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Chase Taylor, Hunter Roberts, and Graham Taylor; her sisters-in-law, Jo Estrada and Maria Winn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express appreciation for Donna's caregivers: Minerva, Maria, Tina, Silvia, and Rose for the loving care provided over the years.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. with Aaron Sanders officiating. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Kyle Fisher, Blake Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Jack Roberts, Caleb Roberts, Jake Taylor, and Louis Barnes will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Galveston or the Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston.
