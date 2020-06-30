Alston
Funeral service for Mattie Alston will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Alvarado
funeral service for Henry Alvarado will be held today at 11:00am at Earthman Resthaven, Houston, TX.
Johnson
Graveside service for Gladys Johnson will be held today at 11:00am at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX under the direction of Carnes of Texas City, TX.
Tillman
Visitation service for Edward Tillman will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
