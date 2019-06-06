Ollie Ruth Moore, 74, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019, U.T.M.B. in Galveston, TX.
She was born on September 12, 1944 to Arthur Randle and Mary Moore in Galveston, TX.
Ollie was a graduate of Central High School. Ollie was a devoted member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She loved to help people and enjoyed playing pool and cards.
Ollie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Shepherd Brown; sisters, Marilyn Brown and Ruby Lee Moore.
Ollie leaves cherished memories with her daughter, Ann Arrington (Ron); sister, Marion Rooks; grandsons, Nick and Trevor Arrington and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
