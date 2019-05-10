Dickson
Memorial Services for Donna Dickson is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church, 8200 - 25th Ave N, in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Byington
Memorial services for Harry Byington will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, 2803 53rd Street.
Entringer
Funeral services for Peter Entringer will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment to be conducted immediately after at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Duran
Funeral services for Frank Duran will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation to begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Pompa
Celebration of Life services for Graciela “Gracie” Pompa will be held today from 6-8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, 77591.
Connor
Funeral services for James Connor will be held today at 2 p.m. on at Sterling White Funeral Home in Highlands, Texas.
McFarland
A celebration of life for Shirley McFarland will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Tiki Island Chapel with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Hill
Memorial services for Christopher Hill will be held today at 9 a.m. in Galveston at 39th Street & Seawall Blvd., under the tent on the beach.
Black
Visitation services for Ann Black will be held today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
Dorsett
Funeral services for William Dorsett will be held today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Jones
Celebration of life services for Jordan Jones will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.