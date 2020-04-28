Ada Bee May, better known as" Bee" passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 96.
She was born to Nathan and Ada Bell Wilson on July 11, 1923 in North Zulch, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hubert F. May, 3 brothers Jimmie, Bill and Johnnie (Roland) Wilson, 2 sisters Ethel Mae Sweeten, and Ruby Goss.
She married the love of her life Hubert May on October 23, 1943 in San Francisco, CA where he was stationed in the Army. She worked for little over a year for the AT&SF Railroad in San Diego and then the Army stationed them in Spokane Washington and she was employed by the Northern Pacific Railway for a year. They moved to Texas City and she worked 43 years at Texas City Terminal Railway and retired as Executive Secretary. She was a survivor of the Texas City Disaster and was working 2 blocks away from the Grand Camp ship that blew up first and just feet from the second ship, the High Flyer. She was recovered under big pile of rubble and was seriously injured. At the time of death she still had a piece of metal in her wrist.
She was regarded as a true asset to her job at the Railroad, and as referred to by a Board Member and Executive Representative of the Santa Fe Railroad who quoted "The thirty-second President of the United States is alleged by his detractors to have thought of himself as the "indispensable man" He said I don't know whether or not those allegations are correct, but I do know that Bee truly is "the indispensable woman".
She served on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Texas City for 12 yrs., appointed by the then Mayor Emmett Lowry.
She was a member of the La Marque Eastern Star Chapter 979 for 50 years, serving as Worthy Matron three times. She also was President of the Social Order of the Beaucant in Galveston.
She was a member of Highlands Baptist Church. Bee's motto was: "The best way to forget your own problems, is to help someone else solve theirs"
She loved to sew and work in the yard, and never backed down from any task no matter how hard!
She is survived by her son, Kenneth May and wife Pam, 2 grandchildren: Jaime Wiltshire and husband Kevin, and Aaron May; also 4 great grandchildren, Katie Wiltshire, Hunter Wiltshire, Joshua Wiltshire and Zoey May, many nieces and nephews.
She will be truly missed by her family, whom she dearly loved and all her wonderful friends.
Due to the Covid-19 and the restrictions the family will have a private ceremony, and will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.uchurchgc.org.
