GALVESTON — Mary Kristine Bacon, 59, made her transition into eternal life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her residence in Galveston, TX. She was born on December 24, 1961, in Galveston, TX. She is the fourth out of five children from the union of Ira and Ruth Bacon. She was educated through the Galveston Public School System, graduating from Ball High School in 1980. She then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from the Texas Southern University in the Spring of 1986.
She worked for the state of Texas in the Health and Human Services division for over 30 years.
She was a devoted believer in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was reared in St. Augustine Episcopal Church as a young child. As a young adult she became a member of the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Mathews. However, during the time of her earthly departure she was a faithful member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the current pastorate of Pastor AW Colbert. She was a member of a multitude of various ministries, including: the choir, the youth department and women’s ministry.
She leaves precious memories with her son, Morgan K. Bacon; her sisters, Linda Marie, Carol Louise (Pokie), Beverly Ann (Peaches), and Kimberly Ruth (her jelly); her nieces and nephews; and lastly her honorary grandchildren, Kamryn Jackson and Kaison Hill.
There will be a visitation at 9 AM, followed by the triumphant life celebration at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Aw Colbert officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
