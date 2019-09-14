William “Bill” Nelson Hess began his life in a spectacular way in Homer, Louisiana by being the first caesarian cessation birth in the state on September 1, 1925. Bill lived in Homer with his mother Bessie Hess and father, C.G. Hess.
Graduating from Homer High School in 1942, he then attended Texas A&M University at College Station for one year before enlisting in the United States Army Air Force. Bill was part of the historic 340th Squadron of the 97th Bomb Group.
During the war, he was a courageous warrior occupying a seat with the Flying Fortress Squadron fighter as a Waist Gunner. On September 13th, 1944, (12 days after his 19th birthday), his plane was shot down by enemy fire, ejecting him into a tree for three days before being captured by German soldiers. Bill was a prisoner of war for seven months and was forced to make the Death March where he was starved, frozen, and suffered from gout in his feet. Perseverance carried him through the unimaginable torture and back home to the United States to become a decorated war veteran who was awarded with the Purple Heart among countless other medals. Later in his life when asked if we would ever parachute from a plane for fun he said, “I don’t know why anyone would jump from a perfectly good airplane.”
Upon returning home Bill re-enlisted in the United States Air Force and taught Airplane Mechanics until his discharge in 1952. He received his degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech. He retired from United Gas, which transferred him to Houston from Shreveport, LA in the 1970s.
World War II shaped the trajectory of his life. Bill was a noted expert and historian for the Elite Fighter Aces and their crews who fought to keep America safe. He wrote and co-authored 28 books about World War II, the Fighter Aces, and their missions. He took great pride in his distinction of being the Historian for The Fighter Aces Association.
His thirst for knowledge helped him create one of the most complete World War II libraries in the nation. He enjoyed sharing his research and knowledge with other aficionados and authors.
Bill was married to Antoinette Fontana Hess for 60 years and had two children, Linda Lundgren and Edward Biggs. His granddaughter, Michelle Beckwith was the light of his life. He also had several rescued canine children that he loved and considered family. He and Antoinette took in stray neighborhood dogs and were known for feeding them gourmet meals daily. His last dog Blackie was his best friend and they shared many deep conversations.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Bill made his transition from earth at 94 years of age (3 days after his birthday). He was preceded in death by his parents, C.G. and Bessie Hess, his wife Antoinette, and his grandson, Michael Beckwith.
He will take his rightful place of rest with Military Honors in the Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Galveston Island Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
