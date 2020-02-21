Jesse Lee Espinoza, 66, a 15 year resident of La Marque, TX formerly of Texas City, TX passed away on February 19, 2020 in Webster, TX. Jesse was born in Galveston, TX on August 19, 1953. He worked as a security guard for over 20 years at Marathon formerly B.P.
Jesse leaves behind his sisters: Frances Sandoval and Glenda Nix; nieces and nephews, Teresa Solis, Glenna Ryan, husband Bruce Kent, Thomas Solis, wife Samantha and Elizabeth Adams, husband Josiah; great nieces and nephews: Jeremy Russo, Dallis Jensen, husband Corey, Matthew Ryan, Chase Kent, Abigail Solis, Caleb Solis, Baron Solis and Shiloh Adams; special family friends: Avery Aanderud and Charles and Debbie Russo.
There will be a visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Funeral service will begin Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Road West Dickinson, TX 77539. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet in Dickinson, TX.
Pallbearers will be: Avery Aanderud, Jeremy Russo, Josiah Adams, Thomas Solis, Matthew Ryan and Eric Villarreal.
