Philip G. Smith

CASPER, WYOMING — Phil "Smitty" Smith passed away on June 17, 2022 in Casper, WY, his home since 2004. Born in Cleveland, September 7, 1951 he was raised in Dallas by Ralph and June Smith and it is there he met Judi Marie Ostman, the Love of his Life, whom he married on October 3, 1970. Phil and his beloved wife, Judi became longtime residents of Texas City beginning in 1976, where Phil enjoyed a 30yr career with Amoco Oil Co. and was given the name "Smitty" by his many coworkers. Phil had an amazing intellect and was always thinking about something-usually mechanical (many times spiritual), hence his love of motorcycles which continued throughout his entire life. In later years his happiest place was on the open road riding the beautiful Harley he built/restored, named 'Judi'. Phil was a man of many talents, loved to tell stories, listen to yours, and had a wonderful sense of humor, but most notably always looked on the 'sunny side' rather than the dark. He cared deeply for his friends and family, could always lift you up when you were down, was always willing to lend his capable hands where needed. If you were in his life, you knew you were loved. Words cannot express how much we will miss him.
Phil is survived by daughters Morgan (Ken) Olson, Willow (Eddie) Coomes, and Sage (Brian) Robinson, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and siblings Doug (Helen) Smith, Beverly Gillem, Mark (Beverly) Smith, and Laurie (Dave) Wyatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.