Michael Shane LaRue, 53, was called home by the Lord on September 29, 2020. Michael was born to loving parents Arthur and Rita LaRue on August 16, 1967 in Houston, Texas and resided in Dickinson, Texas. Michael was a devoted Christian and attended church services at Calvary Houston in Friendswood, Texas.
Michael began his career alongside his father and brother as a proud Owner and Operator of Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant. In 1999, he made the brave decision to embrace his God given gift and become a full time Professional Fishing Guide. Michael’s business, LaRue’s Guide Service, served all of Galveston and Baffin Bay where he earned the title of “Tarpon Legend” by guiding his eldest son to land the State record at 229 pounds, with both of his sons by his side.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Arthur LaRue and his brother James LaRue. He is survived by his mother Rita Castillo LaRue, wife of 31 years Pam LaRue, daughter Megan LaRue, sons Michael Shane LaRue II and partner Ashley Jankowski, Joshua LaRue and wife Sarah, sister Marilyn LaRue, brother Rayner LaRue and wife Jeanette, and grandchildren Adissyn, Cade, and Colt Williams; and Kylie and Arthur LaRue.
A visitation for Michael will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Calvary Houston in Friendswood, Texas with Pastor Ron Hindt officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Shane LaRue II, Joshua LaRue, Rayner LaRue, Jim Rasco, Robert Chambers, and Michael Ochoa.
